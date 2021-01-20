IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow's first jaggery festival likely next month
Rahim pours in warm jaggery into moulds where it hardens --the final step before it is ready to be sold. The workers have shown concerns that post demonetization they weren’t able to make profits but they hope this once go-to sweetener in Indian cooking will also lend itself to this year’s earnings. (Diptendu Dutta / AFP)
Rahim pours in warm jaggery into moulds where it hardens --the final step before it is ready to be sold. The workers have shown concerns that post demonetization they weren’t able to make profits but they hope this once go-to sweetener in Indian cooking will also lend itself to this year’s earnings. (Diptendu Dutta / AFP)
lucknow news

Lucknow's first jaggery festival likely next month

  • Progressive sugarcane farmers from every corner of the state will be invited and it is expected that many specialist producers of the agriculture and food processing sector will also visit the festival.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:53 PM IST

Famous for its culture, tradition, monuments and delicious food, Lucknow will be holding a jaggery festival or the 'Gur Mahotsav' for the very first time in the month of February. While the exact dates of the event are still not finalised, but, it is expected that the festival could take place on February 13 and 14, said a government press statement.

"The jaggery festival was scheduled to take place last year but it could not be held due to the pandemic. It will be taking place this year now. The date for the event, however, is still not finalised. The sugar industry and sugarcane development department has started gearing up for this big event," said additional chief secretary, sugarcane development department, Sanjay Bhoosreddy in the statement.

Last week, Bhoosreddy held a meeting, where the format and purpose of the Gur Mahotsav was discussed in detail. "The government is sparing no efforts for the publicity of the event so that more and more people can join the festival and become aware of the quality and range of jaggery," read the statement.

The festival will be showcasing the branding of jaggery and its related products. Progressive sugarcane farmers from every corner of the state will be invited and it is expected that many specialist producers of the agriculture and food processing sector will also visit the festival and share their knowledge.

"It will have stalls of jaggery chocolates, sweets, candies, and kheer. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the Sugarcane Research Institute have jointly prepared chocolates and other products from jaggery in different flavours," said the statement.

According to experts, this natural sweetening food has enormous health benefits. Along with its medicinal properties, 'Gur' is a rich source of energy, and many nutrients including iron, calcium and phosphorus. Vitamin A and B are also found in sufficient amounts in Gur. Malnutrition can also be eliminated by fortifying jaggery with vitamins according to the need, the statement said.

Jaggery is the ODOP (one district, one product) product of Muzaffarnagar and Ayodhya and the Gur Mahotsav has already been organised in Muzaffarnagar. Muzaffarnagar has over a hundred jaggery processed products and these products will be displayed in the 'Gur Mahotsav'. Farmers who will visit the event will be made aware of them. Also, interested farmers will be given training in this regard later, said the statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh news
app
Close
e-paper
Rahim pours in warm jaggery into moulds where it hardens --the final step before it is ready to be sold. The workers have shown concerns that post demonetization they weren’t able to make profits but they hope this once go-to sweetener in Indian cooking will also lend itself to this year’s earnings. (Diptendu Dutta / AFP)
Rahim pours in warm jaggery into moulds where it hardens --the final step before it is ready to be sold. The workers have shown concerns that post demonetization they weren’t able to make profits but they hope this once go-to sweetener in Indian cooking will also lend itself to this year’s earnings. (Diptendu Dutta / AFP)
lucknow news

Lucknow's first jaggery festival likely next month

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Progressive sugarcane farmers from every corner of the state will be invited and it is expected that many specialist producers of the agriculture and food processing sector will also visit the festival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP's strength in the UP legislative council is bound to increase after the polls.(HT FILE)
BJP's strength in the UP legislative council is bound to increase after the polls.(HT FILE)
lucknow news

BJP, SP candidates step closer to unopposed election to UP legislative council

By Brajendra K Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • 10 BJP and two SP candidates are in the fray in the legislative council polls for 12 seats. Their unopposed election is being seen as a foregone conclusion, provided none of the remaining candidates withdraw, which will otherwise make voting necessary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cases of bird flu have been confirmed by many states. (PTI)
Cases of bird flu have been confirmed by many states. (PTI)
lucknow news

Bird flu scare: Relief for poultry business as UP lifts ban on import

By Brajendra K Parashar, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:28 PM IST
  • The order to lift the ban was issued after chief minister Yogi Adityanath approved a proposal to this effect on Monday, sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP supporters during a rally.(PTI)
BJP supporters during a rally.(PTI)
lucknow news

Ten BJP candidates file for nomination for UP legislative council polls

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior ministers were present during the filing of nominations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of Odisha. (Reuters File Photo )
A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of Odisha. (Reuters File Photo )
lucknow news

Remaining health workers in UP to get Covid-19 vaccines by Jan 22: Official

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:41 PM IST
A total of 20,076 healthcare workers at the frontline of India's Covid-19 battle got their first jabs in UP on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A symbolic picture of Ayodhya on Deepotsava celebration during Diwali.(Deepak Gupta/HT)
A symbolic picture of Ayodhya on Deepotsava celebration during Diwali.(Deepak Gupta/HT)
lucknow news

Guided tour packages, heritage walks for Ayodhya soon

By Pankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:56 AM IST
So far, a total of six circuits have been finalised. For instance, there is a seven-hour package tour that would begin at 6.30 am every day from Laxman temple at Sahastradhara ghat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: BSP supremo Mayawati.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
File photo: BSP supremo Mayawati.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
lucknow news

A day after Mayawati's birthday, many BSP leaders join SP

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • All joined at a membership event held in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at the party headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In picture - Amar Bahadur.(HT Photo)
In picture - Amar Bahadur.(HT Photo)
lucknow news

After Covid shot, KGMU dentistry junior asst gets call from daughter

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:48 PM IST
“I just got a call from my 12-year-daughter Aradhya who enquired how was I after the vaccination. I am fine and have no problem,” said Amar Bahadur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Prabhat Singh said he and his family were excited that he was one of the first to receive Covid vaccine in Prayagraj.
Dr Prabhat Singh said he and his family were excited that he was one of the first to receive Covid vaccine in Prayagraj.
lucknow news

Prayagraj doctor defeated Covid 19 last year, now among 1st to get vaccine shot

By K. Sandeep Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • The 41-year-old doctor expressed complete faith in Covishield vaccine and said that all results have shown it to be an effective protection against the coronavirus and safe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four people headed to Hathras were taken into detention by UP Police in Mathura on suspicion that they were associated with PFI and CFI.(PTI Photo/Reprsentative)
Four people headed to Hathras were taken into detention by UP Police in Mathura on suspicion that they were associated with PFI and CFI.(PTI Photo/Reprsentative)
lucknow news

Lucknow commissioner of police suspends 15 cops for dereliction of duty

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:30 PM IST
  • All 15 police personnel were suspended for remaining absent from their duty points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ex IAS Arvind Kumar Sharma (Gujarat cadre) joins BJP in the presence of state president Swatantra Dev Singh and deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma at party office, in Lucknow on Thursday. ((ANI Photo))
Ex IAS Arvind Kumar Sharma (Gujarat cadre) joins BJP in the presence of state president Swatantra Dev Singh and deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma at party office, in Lucknow on Thursday. ((ANI Photo))
lucknow news

Ex-IAS officer, close aide of PM Modi named BJP candidate for crucial UP polls

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • A senior BJP leader said the party has some big plans for AK Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma being greeted by UP BJP president Swatantra Dav Singh and deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.(PTI Photo)
Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma being greeted by UP BJP president Swatantra Dav Singh and deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.(PTI Photo)
lucknow news

Gujarat cadre IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma may be made minister in Yogi govt

By Rajesh Kumar Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • After the legislative council election, the UP Cabinet is likely to be expanded before the crucial 2022 Assembly election, said a BJP leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The challan, which will be filed under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, will initiate the fight for justice for the minor rape survivor.(Representative Photo)
The challan, which will be filed under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, will initiate the fight for justice for the minor rape survivor.(Representative Photo)
lucknow news

4 held for raping, trafficking 15-yr-old in Lucknow

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:54 AM IST
  • The girl came to Lucknow from Nepal in search of a job two years ago before she was misled and trapped by the main accused who worked as a security guard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to officials. the administration had received inputs about foodgrains meant to be distributed under the public distribution system being diverted to the black market(ANI (For Representative Purposes Only))
According to officials. the administration had received inputs about foodgrains meant to be distributed under the public distribution system being diverted to the black market(ANI (For Representative Purposes Only))
lucknow news

Authorities seize 550 sacks of rice from SP leader Fahimuddin's warehouse in UP

PTI, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Fahimuddin, the SP leader, failed to provide a convincing answer when asked about the presence of government ration in his warehouse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
lucknow news

Mercury dips in several places across UP

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra and Meerut divisions also saw the mercury settling below normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP