Lucknow’s Green Corridor set for 1,002-crore upgrade

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is set to upgrade the city's Green Corridor project, aiming to connect Baikunth Dham (located close to Ballu adda) to Pipra Ghat and further towards Kisan Path, at an estimated cost of ₹1,002 crore. LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar on Wednesday confirmed that the project's DPR was being prepared and further aspects were being observed.

Officials said the proposed upgrade would be executed in two separate stretches. The first is a 2.65-km four-lane elevated road from Baikunth Dham to the cricket stadium near La Martiniere, on the right bank of the Gomti River, with an estimated cost of around ₹572 crore. “We are re-examining the design of this stretch to ensure efficiency and cost control,” an LDA official said.

The second stretch, measuring around 2.02 km, will start near La Martiniere, cross a road overbridge (ROB) on the right bank of the Gomti, and proceed towards Pipra Ghat via the LDA’s G20 Road. This part of the project is estimated to cost around ₹430 crore, he added.

KEY FEATURES

The two upgraded stretches will feature multiple intersections, ROBs and improved access points to reduce travel time for commuters between central and southern Lucknow. The DPR is being prepared by the LDA’s project management cell (PMC). Once alignments are finalised, the DPR will be sent to the state government for funding approval.

A senior LDA official said the Baikunth Dham-Pipra Ghat link is critical for integrating with the existing Green Corridor network. “This stretch will provide a direct, uninterrupted route for thousands of commuters, especially during peak hours, and help ease congestion on internal city roads,” the official added.

PART OF ₹7,000-CRORE VISION

The Green Corridor project begins near IIM Road and extends to Kisan Path via Shaheed Path. It is designed to create seamless north–south connectivity across Lucknow while diverting heavy traffic away from residential and commercial hubs. With a total estimated cost of around ₹7,000 crore, the project is being implemented in multiple phases.

COST CONCERNS, ROUTE CHANGES

Officials acknowledged that rising costs for the Baikunth Dham-Pipra Ghat segment prompted a review of its alignment. “We are exploring alternative routes that could slightly increase the travel distance but significantly reduce construction costs,” an official said. The authority is also working on measures to avoid cost overruns and maintain financial efficiency.

IMPACT ON RESIDENTS

Residents along the proposed stretches are expected to benefit from faster travel, reduced traffic jams and better connectivity to major city landmarks, including the cricket stadium and educational institutions. Business owners along the route anticipate improved accessibility for customers and smoother logistics. Once the DPR is approved, LDA will move quickly to invite tenders, with construction expected to begin after the upcoming fiscal year’s budget allocations, officials said.