Lucknow’s KGMU paediatric surgery dept left in limbo amid Infra crisis

Four months have passed since the annual report for the paediatric surgery department of King George's Medical University (KGMU) was published, highlighting the department's dire infrastructural requirements—yet no improvements have been made. Bed shortages, staffing deficits, and the lack of space for breastfeeding and waiting guardians remain critical concerns, as communicated to the administration in October 2024.

Beyond infrastructural issues, the department faces significant staffing shortages, with four consulting doctor positions vacant out of the 14 sanctioned for senior doctors, according to the head of the department, Dr JD Rawat. “The main issue in the department is space and the excess number of patients,” he explained, adding that the department has not received any response from the administration regarding plans to address these issues.

In the general and cool wards, only around 70 beds are available, forcing doctors to accommodate nearly 50 extra patients. The cool ward remains overcrowded, with two patients sharing a single bed on most days.

The paediatric surgery ward faces unique challenges, as guardians or parents must stay close to their children. However, there is no designated waiting area for them, leading to parents being accommodated alongside patients in already cramped spaces. “We urgently need a dedicated area for mothers to breastfeed the infants admitted here,” emphasised a doctor from the department.

Addressing the concerns, KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh stated, “The improvements for the paediatric surgery ward are part of the overall expansion plan we have for the university.” However, an estimated date or deadline for these commitments has yet to be finalized, he informed, adding that completion could take anywhere from several months to over a year.

While the vice chancellor of KGMU Dr Soniya Nityanand said “We have a massive expansion plan in place for the new buildings that are about to be added to the university. “The expansion of the Paediatric Department will also include an Obstetrics and Foetal Care unit, which is expected to be established as an apex paediatric care centre for the state, starting with a capacity of 75 beds,” she added. This expansion may also be featured in the university’s upcoming budget.

As part of preparations for the new buildings, a survey was conducted across the hospital to identify and prioritise departments with critical infrastructural deficiencies. However, the head of the paediatric surgery department shared that no such plan has been communicated to them, despite having submitted their requirements and proposed improvements back in October 2024, during the survey period.