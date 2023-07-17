Lucknow’s outer ring road to be ready by October, says Gadkari

LUCKNOW Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said road projects worth ₹5 lakh crore would be completed in Uttar Pradesh by 2024, and that he would be back in Lucknow in October this year to inaugurate the 104-km outer ring road project. •Defence minister Rajnath Singh with Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development works, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Gadkari made these announcements while inaugurating development projects worth over ₹3,300 crore for the state in Lucknow on Monday in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and defence minister Rajnath Singh, whom he credited for providing development push to the state and its capital city.

The projects unveiled by the three leaders included two national highway projects including a four-lane elevated corridor at Madiaon and IIM crossing and another four-lane section from Naviganj to Mitrasenpur of Aligarh-Kanpur section. They also inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 164 development projects worth ₹475 crore for Lucknow, Rajnath’s Lok Sabha constituency.

The outer ring road is among the dream projects of Rajnath Singh. Once ready, the road would make travel smoother. Gadkari said the delay in completion of outer ring road project was due to a contractor who had since been replaced. He also announced a new flyover at the Engineering College crossing to beat traffic jams.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, I see a big change in development approach - both in the country and in the state. By 2024 end, we would have completed road projects worth about ₹5 lakh crore and started some new ones in a state where road network has improved significantly,” he added.