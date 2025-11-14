Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

LUTA office-bearers flag ‘anomalies’ in honorarium to committee members

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 05:38 am IST

Researchers collectively get up to ₹75000 prize money every year, but the award-giving committee members receive nearly ₹7.5 lakh, they allege

LUCKNOW Lucknow University Teachers’ Association (LUTA) officer bearers have written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, bringing to light the alleged misuse of the university’s finances in the form of “exorbitant honorarium” to the members of the research award-giving committee. A few professors endorsed the action, seeking a probe into the “anomalies”, especially when the institution is facing a financial crunch.

The office-bearers said this practice has grown in the last five years. (Pic for representation)
The office-bearers said this practice has grown in the last five years. (Pic for representation)

LUTA vice-president, Arshad Ali Jafri, said the university provides various awards to promote and felicitate those with outstanding research.

“A plan to provide a prize money of 1,100 to outstanding researchers had been in place since the time of former V-C Prof SP Singh. Previous V-C Prof Alok Kumar Rai continued this scheme under a new name. Approximately 50 to 60 teachers and researchers collectively get up to 75,000 in prize money every year. However, the award-giving committee, comprising the V-C, finance officer, registrar and others, collectively receives honorariums ranging up to 7.5 lakh, which is against rules and the spirit of the award scheme This practice has grown in the last five years,” he said.

LUTA vice-presidents Monisha Banerjee and Chandki Ram Gautam echoed similar views, saying the award-winning scholars collectively receive 75,000, while the committee that decides these awards gets 10 times the amount..

News / Cities / Lucknow / LUTA office-bearers flag ‘anomalies’ in honorarium to committee members
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Lucknow University Teachers’ Association (LUTA) has urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to investigate alleged financial misuse related to exorbitant honorariums for the university's research award committee, which reportedly totals Rs 7.5 lakh, overshadowing the Rs 75,000 awarded to researchers. This issue arises amid the university's financial constraints, highlighting growing concerns over the past five years.