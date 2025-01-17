Madiaon road revelry: B’day boy out of cops’ reach despite his updates on social media

LUCKNOW The highway birthday celebration of local strongman Raghvendra Pratap Singh with his group of over 50 people resulted in the suspension of the police outpost in charge, but cops haven’t been able to trace the birthday boy despite him uploading stories and reposting them everyday on his Instagram story. He remains elusive ever since an undated video of the celebration recently surfaced on social media, showing men standing on car bonnets, cutting cakes, lighting crackers, and recording videos. Around 50 four-wheelers were parked in a queue on a busy road as hundreds gathered to mark the birthday of Raghvendra Pratap Singh. (Sourced)

On Friday, Raghvendra’s Instagram had seven reposted stories. The local strongman posted a video of him hanging out with his friends, all wearing black and white. Most of the stories he shared were from some restaurant/cafe, hinting at his location in Lucknow, where his friends purportedly addressed him as ‘Bade Bhaiya’.

So far, the police have arrested 23 people in the case, mostly youngsters, and sent them to jail, said ACP (Aliganj) Brijnarayan Singh.

SHO Shivananad Mishra said the accused is untraceable as he has switched off his phone.

Sources said Raghvendra plans to surrender directly before court, that too with the police’s connivance. “The person is close to an MLA...,” said a local of the area.

ACP (Aliganj) said, “The police are unaware of his social media activity. This will be looked into.”

The state capital witnessed a disturbing spectacle of lawlessness when a birthday celebration on Saturday night spiralled out of control in the city’s Madiaon area. Around 50 four-wheelers were parked in a queue on a busy road as hundreds gathered to mark the birthday of Raghvendra Pratap Singh.

The cake was cut with more than 50 luxury vehicles blocking the road. The youths danced on the roof of the cars, playing songs on high volume. The chaotic gathering near the Engineering Square overbridge caused public nuisance, with some individuals dangerously standing on the road divider to capture the event on their phones.