The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board has initiated proceedings to derecognise a madrasa in Sant Kabir Nagar district run by cleric Shamsul Huda Khan, accused of raising funds from foreign sources and promoting “Islamisation” in India. Khan, a former assistant teacher at a government-aided madrasa in Azamgarh, continued to receive government salary and pension for years even after acquiring British citizenship, revealed a probe by UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). Madrasa in Sant Kabir Nagar faces derecognition over foreign funding charges

Khan, a native of Deoria Lala village in Sant Kabir Nagar, was appointed as an assistant teacher on July 12, 1984, at Madrasa Darul Uloom Ahle Sunnat Ashrafia, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, as per the ATS probe.

He reportedly moved to Britain in 2007 and acquired British citizenship in 2013 before taking voluntary retirement in 2017.

District minority welfare officer Praveen Kumar Mishra confirmed that he has written to the registrar inspector, UP Madrasa Education Board, seeking cancellation of the recognition of Madrasa Kulliyatul Banatir Razvia (Niswan) in Khalilabad.

“Based on the ATS report, the assistant registrar of Firms, Societies and Chits (Gorakhpur) had cancelled the registration of the madrasa run by British cleric Shamsul Huda Khan on October 10, 2025, citing violations of public policy. Following this, a letter was sent to the registrar inspector recommending derecognition,” Mishra said.

He added that the madrasa, located on Gost Mandi Road in Khalilabad, has been sealed and that derecognition would mean it can no longer operate as a recognised educational institution.

According to officials, the ATS investigation found irregularities in the madrasa’s functioning, including foreign funding and financial misconduct. Khan allegedly collected funds from overseas organisations and individuals, diverting part of the money for personal use.

An FIR was registered against Khan on November 2 at Khalilabad police station. He already faces two other criminal cases in Sant Kabir Nagar and Azamgarh. The ATS probe also found that Khan travelled abroad frequently, delivered lectures on Islam, and raised funds for Indian madrasas while promoting “Islamisation” in the country.