Magh Mela-2023: Deployment of security personnel to start from Dec 31

Security personnel from different districts will arrive in the Sangam city soon to join Magh Mela-2023 duty. Their deployment at different police stations and other strategic points here will start from December 31.

The annual religious fair is scheduled to start from January 6, 2023. It will conclude on February 18. Police officials said a force of 5,000 police personnel will be deployed in the mela area to ensure security, crowd and traffic management.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shanker Mishra during a video conferencing with officials on Sunday (December 18) issued instructions that no seers should face problems during the 44-day religious event.

The police officials said security personnel will coordinate with paramilitary and other departments for better security arrangements and ensuring smooth traffic movement during the Magh Mela.

Moreover, the police personnel will also act as guides for pilgrims. For better results, they will be given training and will be informed about various routes, sectors and important ghats and other places visited by pilgrims.

ADG, law and order, U.P. Police, Prashant Kumar said loudspeakers at religious places being used without permission should be removed in Prayagraj and other districts of the state.

The police have launched a campaign against illegal loudspeakers at religious places and removed several of them. Many religious leaders themselves came forward following the drive and handed over the loudspeakers themselves. Around five dozen loudspeakers were removed and handed over by religious heads in Roshanbag, Kareli, Bahadurganj, Atarsuiya, Alopibagh and other areas.

However, many unauthorised and unnecessary loudspeakers were still found to be used at many religious places. On the instructions of the government all loudspeakers will now be removed, police officials said.