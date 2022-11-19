Mahabharata circuit may come into operation before Mahakumbh

The lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit the Sangam city for Mahakumbh in 2025, may also have a chance to witness the proposed Mahabharata circuit, which will cover places such as Hastinapur, Mathura, Gonda, Lakshagriha and others.

“Efforts are underway to develop the circuit with an aim to introduce the places of religious importance closely associated with the epic, to both domestic and international tourists,” said a member of the Lakshagriha tourist places development committee, who also claimed that talks in this regard had been held between senior functionaries in the government and state tourism department.

Lakshagriha, located in Handia block of Prayagraj district, is a key location closely associated with the Mahabharata, and for whose development a blueprint has been designed. As per the epic, it was built by Duryodhan as part of his plan to kill the Pandavas by burning them alive. Kaushambi too has found its place in the circuit.

“The state government has made it its vision to introduce the world to the cultural glory of India through Mahakumbh,” said a state tourism department official. Tourists, as part of the circuit, will be able to travel from Hastinapur to Kampilya, Echhatra, Barnawa, Mathura, Kaushambi and Gonda, as well as Lakshagriha, he added.

Meanwhile, there is also a proposal to set up a research institute in Lakshagriha that will be propagating the original story of the Mahabharata. “Also, research will be done on the Pandavas’ lineage. People will also be able to see the tunnel which the Pandavas used to rescue themselves and cross the Ganga after Lakshagriha caught fire,” said Omkar Nath Tripathi, a member of the Lakshagrih tourist places development committee.

He added that Jagadguru Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, a member of the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust, had proposed the development of Lakshagriha, to the government.

“The project of Mahabharat Circuit will prove to be a milestone in bringing Lakshagriha on the tourism map. Due to this, employment opportunities will also be created,” added Tripathi.