Mahakumbh: Devotees seek a ‘sand’ ful of blessings from Naga sadhus

Showing their utter reverence for Naga sadhus, devotees collected the sand of the path from where these ascetics returned after taking the holy dip at the Sangam on Mahakumbh’s first Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti here on Tuesday. The dust that falls from the feet of Naga sadhus on the ground is sacred for us, said a devotee. (HT photo)

After the Naga sadhus of Taponidhi Panchayati Shri Niranjani Akhara, Shri Panchayati Akhara Anand, Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Shri Panch Dashnam Ahawan Akhara and Shri Panchagni Akhara returned after the holy dip, these devotees rushed to collect the sand.

They even ignored the warning of the security personnel to cross the barricade to pick the handful of sand from the path the Naga sadhus had taken on their way back.

Some packed the sand in packets they were carrying, others kept in their handkerchiefs, while women, majority of them from rural areas, were seen collecting sand in their sarees.

For those who managed to collect the sand amid tight security, it was a prized possession as they displayed it to their family members later.

Laxmi Sunar, who had come from Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh, said, “Naga sadhus are worshipper of Lord Shiva and Agni. They are ascetics who perform great acts of penance that seem impossible to normal human beings.”

“They have fought against the invaders to protect the Sanatan Dharma. The dust that falls from their feet on the ground is sacred for us. We collect the sand from the path of the Nagas to keep it as their blessings,” she added.

Another devotee Suraj Patel from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district said, “I will distribute the sand among my fellow villagers. The Naga sadhus are revered in my village. The people will store the sand in their houses as blessing of the sadhus.”

The devotees were also seen collecting the marigold garlands from the ground that Naga sadhus tossed towards the people while moving to Sangam for the holy dip. The devotees also urged the Naga sadhus to put their hand covered with ash on their heads as blessings.