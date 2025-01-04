Mahakumbh security: 1,000 terror suspects added to AI facial recognition system

With heightened terror threats looming over the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, authorities have intensified security measures by integrating a database of over 1,000 terror suspects into an AI-driven Facial Recognition System (FRS). The suspects, linked to cross-border terror groups such as ISI, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Al Qaida, and Harkat-e-Mujahideen, have been flagged following recent intelligence inputs and encounters. A view of railway control room set up Prayagraj Junction ahead of Mahakumbh 2025. (HT Photo)

The move comes in the wake of a specific threat from Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and a separate social media alert warning of a potential bombing at the Mahakumbh on December 31, 2024. Following these alerts, the north central railway (NCR) and intelligence agencies have ramped up security, particularly across railway stations in Uttar Pradesh.

According to AN Sinha, inspector general of the railway protection force (RPF), Prayagraj zone, the details of over 1,000 terror suspects have been uploaded into the FRS software. The system operates through 116 AI-based FRS cameras and over 1,000 CCTV cameras across railway stations and their surrounding areas, feeding live footage to a control room at Prayagraj Junction 24x7.

The FRS technology matches faces from video feeds with a preloaded database. Once a suspect is identified, an alarm alerts security personnel to act swiftly without causing panic. “The system ensures real-time tracking and immediate alerts, allowing security forces to intercept suspects before they can cause harm,” explained an official involved in the surveillance operation.

“The surveillance extends beyond Prayagraj to districts with major religious sites, including Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Kashi, and Vindhyachal,’ Sinha stated. “These locations are considered potential targets for terror attacks on pilgrims, based on recent intelligence inputs.”

To further bolster security, a high-level meeting of the subsidiary multi-agency centre (SMAC) is set for January 7 in Lucknow. Representatives from the intelligence bureau (IB), research and analysis wing (RAW), national investigation agency (NIA), U.P. Police, and the RPF will convene to share intelligence inputs. The Indian air force will also support tackling potential aerial threats during the 45-day event (January 13 to February 26, 2025).

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently highlighted the massive influx expected during Mahakumbh 2025. Nearly two crore devotees are anticipated to use trains for their pilgrimage, with over 13,000 special trains scheduled to run. This translates to an average of 4.5 lakh passengers daily, presenting a significant security challenge for authorities.