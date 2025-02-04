Mahakumbh: Senior officials keep vigil on devotees’ rush

Senior government officials on Monday supervised every moment of the last Amrit Snan at the Mahakumbh on the occasion Basant Panchami. Officials kept supervising Basant Panchami Amrit Snan to ensure smooth movement of devotees. (HT photo)

Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner Bhanu Chand Goswami in person kept appealing to devotees through announcements at Sangam Nose area to keep moving after bathing on the prescribed exit route and not wait in the area.

He also kept guiding mela officials and paramilitary personnel about how to get the crowd moving at ghats located in different sectors of the mela area by monitoring every feed coming through the 1100 CCTV network at the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Similarly, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, Ashish Goel also kept a close vigil on movement of devotees’ rush from early hours here.

Further, as per plan, four wheelers were made to park at seven locations on the periphery of Prayagraj from Sunday onwards which kept the city roads free of traffic snarls, providing ample space for devotees on roads arriving for the holy dip and returning home after bathing.

Vehicles were stopped in seven parking zones on outskirts of Prayagraj, from entering the city limits from Jaunpur and Varanasi sides besides from Rewa, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Pratapgarh and Ayodhya-Pratapgarh belt.

Also, additional barricading was put at five new spots in Sangam Nose area. Besides, one-way movement in the area kept the crowd pressure under control all through the day.