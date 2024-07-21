Mahakumbh-2025: Id proofs a must for all staying at camps of Akharas, decide seers

As part of efforts to ensure foolproof security during the Mahakumbh-2025, the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has decided to make identity proofs like Aadhaar cards must for all guests staying in the camps of the Hindu monastic orders set up on the Sangam banks. A view of the Akhara camps in the tent city during Kumbh-2019 in Prayagraj. (HT file)

The apex decision-making body of the Hindu monastic orders has asked all high priests or Maha Mandaleshwars of these ancient Akharas to ensure compliance with this guideline to ensure better security in their camps and thereby aid the administration in organising a safe and secure fair, said office bearers of Akhara Parishad.

More than 40 crore devotees are expected to arrive during the Mahakumbh. During the Kumbh and the Mahakumbhs, the main attraction are the revered seers of the Akharas.

For the Akharas, the mela administration allots prime land and facilities to help them set up camps in the sprawling tent city that comes up for the event on the banks of Sangam.

These camps of the monastic orders attract a large number of followers and guests during the fair, share saints. In light of the expected rise in the guests coming to the fair this time, the monastic orders are making provisions to make this event safe, they add.

President, ABAP, Mahant Ravindra Puri said security is the responsibility of all attending the fair. “So, we have decided that every guest being granted admission to the camps and being offered accommodation in the camps of the akharas will need to have a valid photo identity proof like Aadhaar card, a proper record of which would be kept by the Akhara concerned,” he added.

Confirming the development, general secretary, Akhara Parishad, Mahant Harigiri said all Maha Mandaleshwars have been intimated regarding this decision through letters written to all of them.

“If there are 10,000 people staying as guests at camps of the akharas, we will have a photocopy of their Aadhaar card or other valid photo Id proof. The aim is to ensure safety and provide full support to the administration in organising a safe and smooth fair,” he added.

The decision comes close on the heels of the second meeting of the saints with the mela administration and police officials held at Sangam Sabhagar in Prayagraj divisional commissioner’s office.

The Akhara Parishad has also urged office bearers and Maha Mandaleshwars of the akharas to invite guests and followers in phases so as to avoid over crowding. The Akhara Parishad has advised that while some may be called on Paush Purnima, some on Makar Sankranti while others could be invited during other major bathing festivals of the fair like Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami or Maghi Purnima.

Akhara Parishad general secretary Mahant Harigiri said these steps will provide a lot of relief and avoid chaos in the mela area.