Mahakumbh-2025: Separate entry-exit system implemented at rly stations

In preparation for the first bathing festival of Mahakumbh 2025—Paush Purnima—on January 13, special arrangements have been implemented across all major railway stations in Prayagraj. As part of these measures, the Prayagraj Sangam Railway Station in Daraganj has been closed to passengers until January 15, with no trains arriving or departing from the station during this period. The Prayagraj Division of NCR is set to operate around 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special trains

The North Central Railway (NCR) has redirected passengers to Prayag Station and implemented special arrangements at other major stations in Prayagraj to manage the massive influx of devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 bathing festivals. These measures aim to ensure smooth and safe travel for millions of pilgrims, said senior NCR PRO Amit Malaviya.

The Prayagraj Division of NCR is set to operate around 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special trains, to handle the expected crowd during Mahakumbh, said railway officials.

On January 14, Prayagraj Junction will enforce a streamlined entry-exit system. Passengers with reserved tickets will enter through Gate No 5 on the city side (Platform no 1), while exits will be directed via Rampriya Road (Platform no 4). General passengers will exit only from the Civil Lines side, ensuring smooth crowd control. Similar arrangements will be implemented at Chheoki, Naini, Prayag, Phaphamau, and Subedarganj stations, where entry from one side and exit from another will prevent cross-movement congestion.

For the first time, colour-coded passenger shelters have been introduced at Prayagraj Junction, Chheoki, and Naini stations to help unreserved passengers identify their departure platforms easily. Tickets for unreserved passengers will feature a colour strip corresponding to the shelter’s colour. For example, those travelling towards Kanpur will use green shelter number four, with their tickets carrying a green strip and green indicators marking the path to the platform.