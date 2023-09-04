News / Cities / Lucknow News / Mahesh G Thakkar takes over as new Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow director

Mahesh G Thakkar takes over as new Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow director

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 04, 2023 07:53 PM IST

Thakkar was earlier working as the head of the department of earth and environmental science and dean of the faculty of science at KSKV, Kachchh University, Gujarat.

Professor Mahesh G Thakkar has been appointed as the new director of the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow on Monday.

Mahesh G Thakkar being welcomed at Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Mahesh G Thakkar being welcomed at Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Thakkar was earlier working as the head of the department of earth and environmental science and dean of the faculty of science at KSKV, Kachchh University, Gujarat.

As per the institute, he will serve as the director for the next five years.

During his welcome address, he encouraged the scientists at BSIP to work in an integrated way to strengthen palaeoscience for societal relevance. He also extended his support to the palaeoscience fraternity for pursuing high-quality research.

His research interests and expertise include geotectonics, palaeoseismology, tectonic geomorphology, quaternary climate, and tectonics of the Kachchh basin and is currently working on active tectonics and palaeoseismology of various faults in Kachchh and palaeoclimates of the Great Rann of Kachchh in western India.

He is actively involved in the geo-conservation efforts in the Kachchh region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out