Mainpuri gets its first woman MP, Dimple Yadav says it’s netaji’s victory

Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav, daughter-in-law of the party founder the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, was elected the first woman MP of Mainpuri on Thursday by a margin of over 2.88 lakh votes.

“I always maintained Mainpuri voters will create history and they did. This is the victory of netaji (the late Mulayam Singh Yadav) and is in fact the tribute paid by Mainpuri voters to their departed leader,” Dimple Yadav said as she addressed the media after receiving her election certificate.

The Samajwadi Party has never lost the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat since 1996 and the BJP has never tasted success there.

The Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not contest the Mainpuri bypoll.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, fondly referred to as netaji by his supporters, on October 10. Mulayam had won the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat five times, the last time in 2019 by 94,000 votes.

Samajwadi Party president and Dimple’s husband Akhilesh Yadav termed it a “vote against negative politics” which, he said, will have an impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Jaswant Nagar, the assembly constituency of Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav, contributed the most to Dimple’s win.

“Uncle Shivpal Yadav made us stand against all tactics by local administration here. I am thankful to voters of Jaswant Nagar, the constituency of Shivpal Yadav, for contributing most to the party win here. I thank voters of my assembly seat Karhal, voters in Kisni, Mainpuri City and Bhongaon for support,” Akhilesh Yadav said, welcoming the merger of Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia with the SP.

“Together we will fight inflation and corruption,” he said.

It was the first election in over three decades in which Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was not present. Nevertheless, the bypoll revolved around his legacy.

On the other hand, BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya complained about booth capturing by SP workers during polling. Shakya lost even at his own booth by 187 votes.

