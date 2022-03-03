Mainpuri girl’s death: UP minister’s son to undergo narco test

Agra A special investigation team (SIT), probing the mysterious death of a school girl in Mainpuri in 2019, will conduct narco analysis of a UP minister’s son. The special court (POCSO) in Mainpuri granted permission for the test on Thursday. The test will be conducted within a month.

To recall, a girl, student of Class 11 in a Mainpuri school was found dead on the campus on September 16, 2019. Her family had raised apprehensions of rape and relevant sections were added in the case along with that for abetment to suicide.

A report was lodged against the then principal, warden of the hostel and two students. The then principal Sushma Sagar was arrested and presented before a court in Mainpuri on December 13, 2021 and sent to jail.

On Thursday, the special court (POCSO) in Mainpuri allowed the SIT application and so, Ankur Agnihotri, son of UP cabinet minister and BJP MLA from Bhangaon (Mainpuri) Ram Naresh Agnihotri, would undergo narco test, informed reliable sources.

Ankur Agnihotri had been earlier subjected to DNA test also along with 500 others.

It may be recalled that a tough stance was adopted by the Allahabad high court in September last year, regarding the case. The investigation of the three-member SIT earlier constituted had remained inconclusive and so the second SIT was constituted.

The Uttar Pradesh government had suspended three police officers after the high court’s observation.

The SIT had visited the school where the girl was found dead and examined the report of the first investigation, post mortem examination report, DNA test and forensic findings and polygraph tests in the case.

Repeated efforts were made to contact minister in UP cabinet Ram Naresh Agnihotri but his response was not available. His son Ankur Agnihotri has reportedly said that he was prepared for all tests and would go for narco test also because he had nothing to hide.

