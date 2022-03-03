Mainpuri girl’s death: UP minister’s son to undergo narco test
Agra A special investigation team (SIT), probing the mysterious death of a school girl in Mainpuri in 2019, will conduct narco analysis of a UP minister’s son. The special court (POCSO) in Mainpuri granted permission for the test on Thursday. The test will be conducted within a month.
To recall, a girl, student of Class 11 in a Mainpuri school was found dead on the campus on September 16, 2019. Her family had raised apprehensions of rape and relevant sections were added in the case along with that for abetment to suicide.
A report was lodged against the then principal, warden of the hostel and two students. The then principal Sushma Sagar was arrested and presented before a court in Mainpuri on December 13, 2021 and sent to jail.
On Thursday, the special court (POCSO) in Mainpuri allowed the SIT application and so, Ankur Agnihotri, son of UP cabinet minister and BJP MLA from Bhangaon (Mainpuri) Ram Naresh Agnihotri, would undergo narco test, informed reliable sources.
Ankur Agnihotri had been earlier subjected to DNA test also along with 500 others.
It may be recalled that a tough stance was adopted by the Allahabad high court in September last year, regarding the case. The investigation of the three-member SIT earlier constituted had remained inconclusive and so the second SIT was constituted.
The Uttar Pradesh government had suspended three police officers after the high court’s observation.
The SIT had visited the school where the girl was found dead and examined the report of the first investigation, post mortem examination report, DNA test and forensic findings and polygraph tests in the case.
Repeated efforts were made to contact minister in UP cabinet Ram Naresh Agnihotri but his response was not available. His son Ankur Agnihotri has reportedly said that he was prepared for all tests and would go for narco test also because he had nothing to hide.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
IND vs SL: Entire credit for where we stand goes to Virat, says skipper Rohit
Forty-three Tests old, Rohit thanked Virat Kohli for leading the team to a position of strength ahead of his first Test as captain.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.