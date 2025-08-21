Major Lko intersections to undergo strengthening, beautification

The district administration has directed officials to begin work to strengthen and beautify major intersections of the state capital, to tackle traffic congestion and streamline vehicular movement. The Charak Crossing in the Chowk area of Lucknow (Sourced)

Reviewing the traffic-related infrastructure projects in a meeting in her office, on Thursday, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob asked the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), PWD and Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to speed up work on identified intersections while ensuring strict enforcement on parking and removal of illegal encroachments.

Officials said that the LDA has completed work at AKTU and Atal intersection, while rotary reduction and black-topping at Medical College intersection has also finished. Work is in progress on Teele Wali Masjid Marg, while strengthening at Lok Bandhu and Hahnemann intersection, including utility shifting, divider cuts and signage installation, is moving at a fast pace.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said tenders had been floated for strengthening and beautification of Charak, Swasthya Bhawan and Patrakar Puram intersections. Further, the LMC will take up Chhannilal, Pasi Kila and Alkapuri intersections, while the PWD will handle Purainia, Madiyan, Nishantganj and others. The LDA will oversee works at Naroda and Mawaiya intersections.

Jacob also directed the MD of city transport to ensure buses and tempos run only on identified routes. She asked the LMC, RTO and police to jointly run an anti-encroachment drive and ensure tempos and e-rickshaws park only at designated spots, with challans against violators.