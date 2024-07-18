Major plantation drive along Kukrail river on July 20

Lucknow A major tree plantation event is scheduled on July 20 under the “Plant Saplings, Save Trees” campaign. The plantation will be done along the Kukrail river near Akbar Nagar on Ayodhya Road. Ahead of this event, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob conducted a surprise inspection of the site to review preparations. During the visit, landscape work was found to be underway. Greenery would cover a stretch of 4.5 kilometres along the Kukrail river (Pic for representation)

Roshan Jacob highlighted that greenery would cover a stretch of 4.5 kilometres along the Kukrail river. The development of “Soumitra Forest” and “Shakti Forest” on about 25 acres would feature various oxygen-producing trees. She emphasized the importance of maintaining and irrigating the newly planted saplings to ensure their growth and survival.

She also directed that proper parking facilities be arranged for participants and that a crowd management plan be devised to handle the anticipated attendance. The tree species to be planted include 32 varieties such as sheesham, jamun, bel, Arjun, mango, tamarind, amla, jackfruit, and guava. Additionally, 10 herb species like sarpagandha and aloe vera, along with shrubs like lemon, karonda, and chandni, will also be planted.

During her inspection, Roshan Jacob urged local officials to actively participate in plantation efforts, noting the decreasing forest cover. She stressed the necessity of not only planting saplings but also ensuring their protection. “Planting saplings is crucial for maintaining ecological balance and keeping our environment clean,” she remarked.

The commissioner announced that around 10,000 saplings would be planted at the site on July 20. This includes 6,000 large saplings and 4,000 small ones planted using the Miyawaki method. Jacob issued instructions to ensure arrangements for ambulances, water tankers and mobile toilets, given the expected massive turnout for the event.

Vice chairman of Lucknow Development Authority Prathamesh Kumar, divisional forest officer Shitanshu Pandey and other officials and engineers were present on the occasion.