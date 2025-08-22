Major UP rivers flow above danger mark, 43 dists flood hit

Uttar Pradesh declared 43 districts flood-affected on Sunday. Major rivers including Ganga, Yamuna, Ghagra and Sharda are flowing above danger level in various districts. The swollen Ganga in Varanasi (HT File Photo)

According to the data released by the UP relief commissioner’s office, 2,505 villages have been flooded, including 1,44,945 hectares of agricultural land, affecting 9,29,828 people in 43 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement, relief commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami said, due to the flood 639 houses have been damaged in various districts and compensation has been given to 606 house owners. The government has established 1,376 flood shelters and 91,105 flood victims have been shifted to the shelters, he said. The government has also pressed 3,273 boats and motor boats for relief and rescue operations.

While incessant rainfall across the state has flooded several areas, districts like Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Pilibhit, Barabanki, and others, the flood effect has been minimal due to the chief minister’s directive to dredge rivers.

Accordingly, dredging was carried out in the Sharda canal. As a result, the districts that faced annual floods due to Sharda’s heavy flow did not see devastation this year, saving lives, farmlands, and livelihoods. In addition, revenue also benefited by crores due to dredging work.

The Sharda canal flows through 12 districts of the state. Currently, 4 lakh cusecs of water flow through the canal. This high flow usually causes severe damage across the 12 districts of the state.

CM Yogi took cognisance of the problem. With Yogi’s prudence, the ₹180 crore project was brought down to ₹22 crore, saving additional expenditures, benefiting lakhs of farmers who heaved a sigh of relief.

During a meeting with senior officials the CM suggested dredging 7.5 km of the canal near the affected area to provide a permanent solution. He explained that as the canal and adjoining land had become level, annual floods were occurring. With dredging, Sharda would regain its original form and be streamlined.

Dredging began after his orders, and the results matched his vision.