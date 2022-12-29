Make education useful by promoting local development: U.P. governor to students

Uttar Pradesh governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel has said students are required to make their education useful in true sense by promoting local development through research and innovation using local resources.

She was addressing the 20th convocation ceremony of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in Bareilly on Thursday. “The universities should take effective measures to conserve as much water as they can throughout the year,’” she said while inaugurating the function by shifting water from one earthen pitcher to an empty one with the message of water harvesting and groundwater augmentation.

The governor also greeted the participants on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti and talked about his sacrifice. She distributed bags of reading and nutritional material to 25 children of a primary school who also attended the function.

Referring to the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, she said in the NEP-2020, emphasis has been laid on creating a competitive environment for the youth at the international level by making changes in many courses at the higher education level.

“In wake of G-20, functions are being organised from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023 in four cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Varanasi, Lucknow and Greater Noida,” she said. A total of 843 students were awarded degrees at the convocation. A total of 77 PhD degrees were also awarded. Besides, gold medals were awarded to 84 meritorious students.

State higher education, science and technology minister Yogendra Upadhyay, chief guest vice chancellor Prof KP Singh, director, Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, Gujarat Prof Rajat Moona, minister of state for higher education Rajni Tiwari, members of executive council and Vidya Parishad, teachers and employees among others were also present on the occasion.