Make Mayawati the next PM, urges Akash Anand

LUCKNOW: BSP national coordinator Akash Anand on Sunday said that rather than offering free ration, the BSP government would prioritise providing employment, education, security, and housing to the weaker sections of society. He urged the BSP supporters to refrain from voting on mosque or temple issues in the Lok Sabha election. BSP national coordinator Akash Anand (HT File)

Addressing public meetings in Sitapur and Unnao, Akash launched a scathing attack on the BJP, SP, and Congress. Highlighting the achievements of the BSP government, he said that when BSP chief Mayawati was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, a slew of schemes were launched for the welfare of the weaker sections and the development of the state. He appealed to the people to make Mayawati the Prime Minister of the country.

“The rival parties are resorting to various tactics to weaken our cadre. Impostors are appearing with blue scarves to deceive our supporters, so the BSP cadre must remain vigilant against their gameplan,” he said.

He highlighted the issue of electoral bonds, calling it a major scam. “25 political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and SP, received ₹16,500 crore in donations from businessmen, whereas the BSP was conducting its campaign solely on the donations of party supporters,” he said.

“People should vote based on education, security, and employment, not religion. Education quality has declined, despite the BJP’s ‘digital India’ slogan, with 65% of schools in UP lacking computers. Majority of the youths are unemployed, the question paper leak has added to the agony of the youths,” he added.

“A BJP leader has claimed that selling pakoras is a form of employment, now they will say is also employment. It’s time to remove the BJP from power and set India on the path of development. By providing free rations to 80 crore people, they’re treating us like beggars,” he remarked.

“In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP made inflation a major issue. Back then, LPG cost ₹400, an LPG cylinder costs ₹1,200. Similarly, petrol prices have soared from ₹70 to ₹100. The BJP government has cheated the people,” he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, farmers are being exploited, children are malnourished, and crimes against women are on the rise. This is not a government of prosperity but of destruction,” he added.

He further said that the Muslim community had voted for SP in 2022, but the SP leadership was silent about the atrocities against Muslims. The SP opposed reservation in promotion on the floor of the Lok Sabha. In the name of uplifting the community, they had fielded members of their family in the Lok Sabha election.

“The Congress was in power at the centre for 60 years but did nothing for the weaker sections. When their existence is in jeopardy, they are making big promises to the people, whereas the truth is that the Congress did nothing for the welfare of the weaker sections in the states ruled by the Congress,” he said.