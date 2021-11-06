Makka Darzi Imambara in UP’s Sitapur may get protected monument status

The Makka Darzi Imambara located in Khairabad town of Sitapur district, some 80 km from the state capital, may get the status of a protected monument as Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) has approached Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), demanding inclusion of the edifice and that of adjoining Qadam Rasool into its list.

“It is also worthwhile to mention that the properties of the waqf are very old and are of historical significance. Therefore, it is requested to kindly declare the Imambara of Makka Darzi, its adjoining mosque and Qadam Rasool situated at Khairabad in Sitapur as ancient monuments under protection of ASI,” said the Board’s letter to superintending archaeologist, ASI’s Lucknow Circle.

Zufar Ahmed Farooqi, chairman, UPSCWB, said, “Granting the status of protected monuments may safeguard the property from any unforeseen vandalism and destruction.” Sunni Central Waqf Board’s move is an outcome of the representation filed by two Lucknow-based heritage enthusiasts stating if not granted the protected status, Makka Darzi would soon be lost into oblivion.

“Imambara Makka Darzi, the mosque and Qadam Rasool are in an utter bad shape. Currently, the sprawling Imambara and nearby structures serve as a haven to anti-social elements and hence intervention is urgently required to save the structure,” said S Mohammed Haider, a corporate lawyer and a heritage activist who along with his wife prof Sanober Haider has filed the representation.

This was, however, the second time when the heritage-enthusiast duo has raised their voice to save this structure. Prior to this, the duo has filed a representation in 2019 after the Hindustan Times highlighted the tattered state of the structure and had carried a detailed report on Makka Darzi and adjoining structures that has fallen victim to the apathy of the authorities.

The 2019 representation was addressed to the secretary, culture, Government of India and the director general of ASI. In response to the representation, ASI in a letter had stated, “There is a certain procedure to grant a protected status to any heritage structure. You are requested to provide additional information regarding the stakeholders of the heritage structures so that further procedure can be followed.”

Now since the UPSCWB—the stakeholder of the structure—has written to the ASI, giving a kind of a no objection certificate (a mandate for granting protected status), the heritage enthusiasts here are hopeful that the protected status would be granted to the crumbling heritage structures.

About Makka Darzi Imambara

If historians are to be believed, “Makka Darzi”, also known as “Makka Jaamadar”, was constructed in 1835 by a Makka, a close confidant of the then King Nasir-ud-din Haider of Oudh. Makka is believed to have been the only tailor in the entire kingdom to fulfil Nasir-ud-din’s passion for European dresses.

Some historians say Makka is believed to have learnt the intricacies of English dressmaking from the five favourite European friends of the king. He was so much adept in his work that he could demand any amount for designing and stitching an exclusive garment in conformity with the expectations of Nasir-ud-din Haider.

And perhaps his proximity with the king made him seek the royal indulgence of a huge amount of money for the construction of a complex which not only comprised his Imambara but also a beautiful mosque and a Qadam Rasool.

Some historians have also termed it one of the most beautiful monuments, combining and symbolizing the Nawabi-Mughal-gothic architectural styles. The beautiful inlay work on roofs, the heavy stucco work and the beautiful façade of Imambara building, composed of five multi-foliated archways flanked with octagonal minarets is a delight for watchers.

Presently, the fading structure is a hub of illegalities and home to more than 200 squatters. City-based historians say it would be a major step in saving to decaying structure that is one of the most important parts of history of erstwhile Oudh.