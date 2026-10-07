Dhanush meets Asian Games star Vithya Ramraj after she breaks 42-year record of PT Usha: See photos

Her twin sister Nithya also stepped in to help, contributing part of her salary towards Vithya's sporting expenses. Her father took on additional shifts as the family tried to manage the costs of her training. Despite those difficulties, they continued to back her ambitions.

Behind Vithya's success is a family that went to great lengths to keep her sporting career going. Her father, S Ramraj, is a truck driver and has previously spoken about the financial struggles they faced while paying for her training and equipment. There were times when even something as basic as a pair of sports shoes was difficult to afford.

Photos from the meeting show Dhanush checking out Vithya's medals and posing with her and her family. His visit came as a personal gesture of appreciation for the athlete, whose performance has brought considerable attention to Coimbatore and Indian athletics.

Dhanush recently met athlete Vithya Ramraj , who made headlines at the 2026 Asian Games after returning home with three medals and a national record that had stood for more than four decades. The actor met Vithya and her family following her impressive campaign, as his own public activities continue to draw attention amid growing speculation about a possible move into politics.

Vithya breaks PT Usha's 42-year-old record Vithya, 28, from Coimbatore, won gold with the women's 4x400m relay team, silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the women's 400m hurdles. It was her performance in the hurdles that created the biggest moment. Vithya's bronze medal in the 400m hurdles became one of the defining moments of her Asian Games reign. Her time of 54.75 seconds was enough to surpass a national record that PT Usha had held since 1984.

Breaking a record that had survived for 42 years made the achievement even more significant. It also brought fresh attention to Vithya's journey, particularly the sacrifices made by her family to help her reach the highest level of competition. Vithya credited her family for standing by her throughout the difficult years. Their financial struggles did not stop her training, with her father working extra hours and her sister contributing from her own earnings to help keep her career on track.

Why Dhanush's fan activities are being watched Dhanush's meeting with Vithya comes at a time when there is increasing interest in his activities outside cinema. At a recent gathering of his fans in Tiruvallur, the actor spoke about giving his fan base a larger purpose through welfare work.

"So many people have gathered in one place. There is great power in this kind of unity. We need to give that unity a purpose. Beyond just audio launches, we need to engage in even more welfare activities," he said.

The remarks immediately drew comparisons with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. Before entering electoral politics, Vijay's fan clubs were known for taking up welfare activities. He went on to launch Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024, with the party later contesting the 2026 Assembly election. Vijay subsequently became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The actor's political future also came up after DMK MP Kanimozhi said that Dhanush had “come to politics now.” He was later asked about the possibility of launching a political party after receiving two honours at the 72nd National Film Awards. Dhanush responded with a smile and a laugh but did not give a clear answer.