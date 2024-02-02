Malihabad murders: Despite hostility between 2 families, cops were not deployed during land measurement

LUCKNOW The triple murder over a land dispute in Lucknow’s Malihabad area on Friday has brought the focus back on the UP revenue department’s direction to divisional commissioners and district magistrates to dispose of pending land dispute cases on priority basis. After the killing of six people over a land dispute in Fatehpur village in UP’s Deoria district and triple murder in Kaushambi district in October last year, the state government had directed officers of all 75 districts to dispose of cases related with boundary of land within three months, cases related with the possession of land by succession within 45 days and cases related with division of land holding within six months. (Pic for representation)

Revenue department officers were told if there was tension in view of land dispute during measurement of land, then assistance of district police officer should be taken. In Malihabad, the land dispute between the two families was on for several years, and despite hostility, local officers did not deploy police force at the spot during the measurement of the land. When the argument started between the two families, the lekhpal allegedly left the spot. The police arrived there after the killing.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered strict action against negligent officers. In November last year, he had sought explanation from seven divisional commissioners and seven district magistrates over negligence and irregularities in the disposal of revenue cases. Over two dozen revenue employees were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.

Divisional commissioners and DMs were directed to collect details of pending revenue cases/land dispute cases in various courts and asked to prepare a work plan and launch a special drive for the disposal of cases on schedule. The cases should be disposed of according to the schedule mentioned in the UP-Revenue Code Bill 2006, Revenue Code Rules 2016 and order issued by the state government on September 6 last year, a revenue department officer had said.

The DMs were directed to review progress of disposal of cases daily in courts as well as on IGRS, he added.

The disposal of pending revenue cases increased in UP after the state government cracked whip on slack and erring officials. According to the latest data of the revenue department, out of 20.55 lakh revenue cases pending in various courts, 19.26 lakh cases have been disposed of.