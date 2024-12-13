Menu Explore
Malihabad triple murder: Police seize prime accused’s property worth 34 cr, slap NSA

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 13, 2024 08:47 PM IST

As per police, the February 2024 killings were the result of a failed land measurement exercise at Mohammad Nagar village

Lucknow police on Friday seized property worth around 34 crore from the prime accused in the Malihabad triple murder case of February 2—Lallan Khan alias Siraj and his son Faraz and also invoked the National Security Act (NSA) 1980 against them.

The investigation revealed that Siraj and his aides had acquired movable and immovable properties worth about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34 crore through organised crimes.
The investigation revealed that Siraj and his aides had acquired movable and immovable properties worth about 34 crore through organised crimes. (For Representation)

“Action was taken on the instructions of city police commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar,” said Lucknow police in a press note. “The step is part of a drive being run against professional and organised criminals and the property was seized under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 ,” it added.

To recall, on February 2, 2024, Siraj, along with his son Faraz and other aides Furkan and Asharfi Lal, shot dead Muneer Ahmad Khan alias Taj, 55, his nephew Hanzala Khan, 15, and Hanzal’s mother Farheen Khan, 40, all residents of Mohammed Nagar in Malihabad.

Farheen was the wife of Muneer’s younger brother Fareed Khan. The 50-second video of the incident also had also viral on social media right after the incident.

The police had said then that the killings were the result of a failed land measurement exercise at Mohammad Nagar village.“After the heinous crime, a case was registered in Malihabad police station under sections 302, 504, 506, 34 of the IPC and the Arms Act. The police had arrested all the accused and sent them to jail,” said police.

“The investigation revealed that Siraj and his aides had acquired movable and immovable properties worth about 34 crore through organised crimes. More than 20 criminal cases are already registered against Siraj, including serious crimes related to murder, robbery and illegal weapons,” the press note said.

