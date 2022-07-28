Man arrested for duping five Lucknow jewellers; ornaments worth ₹1 cr recovered
The Lucknow police on Thursday arrested a man, who had disappeared five days back after collecting crude silver and gold worth ₹1 crore from five different jewellers of Lucknow on the pretext of refining them, from Jhansi district and recovered the stolen goods.
The police recovered around 116.650 Kg of silver worth ₹ 75 lakh and 425 grams of gold worth ₹ 25 lakh as well as cash of around 1.04 lakh from his possession.
Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur said the accused Amit Agarwal of Lucknow was into business of refining crude silver and gold.
“He had collected gold and silver ornaments from five different jewellers in Lucknow for refining them and disappeared. Agarwal went into hiding along with his family, driver Ayaz and domestic help Vaibhav Singh,” the CP said in a press conference.
He kept on changing his location from Khajuraho to Jhansi, Delhi, Gurgaon and Datia in Madhya Pradesh.
“The accused revealed during interrogation that he disappeared with the valuables after facing loss in his business. Agarwal first went to Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh with his two cars. Agarwal purchased four new SIM cards in the name of his driver and domestic help and thereafter went to Delhi and Gurgaon,” Thakur said.
He said Agarwal’s domestic helps left him after coming to know about his fraud and returned to Lucknow.
“They informed the police about the matter following which cops started tracking Agarwal’s movement through his new mobile numbers. He was arrested from Jhansi on Thursday when he went there to pick up his two cars parked at the railway station there,” Thakur said.
The CP further said Agarwal had handed over the ornaments to one of his relatives in Datia (MP).
Thakur said the entire valuables were recovered and the accused was brought to Lucknow.
Meanwhile, Lucknow jewellers felicitated the Commissioner of Police (CP) and other senior officials for working out the case within five days and recovering the entire stolen silver and gold ornaments.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
