News / Cities / Lucknow News / Man attempts self-immolation outside SDM’s office, suffers 60% burns

Man attempts self-immolation outside SDM’s office, suffers 60% burns

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jan 06, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Jagbir Singh alleged that the forest department illegally confiscated his farmland and destroyed the crop on it.

A 55-year-old man sustained 60 per cent burn injuries after he allegedly attempted self-immolation outside the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Mawana area of Meerut district on Friday, officials said. A farmer by profession, Jagbir Singh alleged that the forest department illegally confiscated his farmland and destroyed the crop on it.

HT Image
HT Image

Singh, who hails from Alipur Morna in the Hastinapur area, was rushed to the community health centre in Mawana and, later, referred to a private hospital.

Responding to the farmer’s claim, divisional forest officer (DFO) Rajesh Kumar said the charges levelled against the department by the farmer were false. “The department had received complaints about encroachment on lands of the forest department. A joint survey was carried out by the forest and revenue department, and 0.84 hectare was demarcated as illegally occupied. This land was taken into possession by the forest department on Thursday.”

The farmer’s condition was said to be improving.

