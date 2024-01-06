Man attempts self-immolation outside SDM’s office, suffers 60% burns

A 55-year-old man sustained 60 per cent burn injuries after he allegedly attempted self-immolation outside the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Mawana area of Meerut district on Friday, officials said. A farmer by profession, Jagbir Singh alleged that the forest department illegally confiscated his farmland and destroyed the crop on it. HT Image

Singh, who hails from Alipur Morna in the Hastinapur area, was rushed to the community health centre in Mawana and, later, referred to a private hospital.

Responding to the farmer’s claim, divisional forest officer (DFO) Rajesh Kumar said the charges levelled against the department by the farmer were false. “The department had received complaints about encroachment on lands of the forest department. A joint survey was carried out by the forest and revenue department, and 0.84 hectare was demarcated as illegally occupied. This land was taken into possession by the forest department on Thursday.”

The farmer’s condition was said to be improving.