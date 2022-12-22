Man beaten to death by brother, latter’s wife

A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his younger brother and the latter’s wife after facing objection over abusing their mother in Madarpur village under Nagram police station limits on the outskirts of the state capital on Wednesday night, police said.

As per the police, the two accused fled after committing the crime leaving the body at their house. Efforts were on in search of the couple after registering an FIR in connection with the incident.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Lucknow (south), Rahul Raj said the incident took place at around 10pm. He said the victim was identified as Dinesh Kumar Lodhi and his accused brother as Manoj Lodhi (32) and his wife as Nisha Lodhi (30).

He said the eldest brother of the victim and the accused Dhruv Prasad Lodhi lodged an FIR against Manoj and Nisha for killing Dinesh. He said the two accused had been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 504 (intentional insult) and raids were on to trace and nab them.

He said the complainant informed the police that Manoj and his wife Nisha was having some confrontation with their mother Sundara and they started abusing her. He said Dinesh objected to it and a heated exchange of words with the couple following which they attacked him with canes and stones.

The complainant said Dinesh was severely injured in the incident. He said the couple fled the spot on a motorcycle. He said the injured was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.