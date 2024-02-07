Man blown to pieces in scrap warehouse blast

LUCKNOW: A 34-year-old labourer was on Tuesday afternoon blown to pieces in an explosion at a scrap warehouse located in Lakdi Mohal locality under the Cantonment police station area. The deafening sound of the blast was heard in 3-km radius of the accident site, said police. The blast site in Lakdi Mohal locality in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses said the blast might have taken place after the worker cut an LPG cylinder into pieces, but this was yet to be confirmed by the police.

Half of the deceased’s body was inside a big box kept in the warehouse while the other half was protruding outside while touching the ground, said locals.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Kumar of Hardoi district, said Mangesh Kumar, chief fire officer, Lucknow.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the establishment is owned by one Laxmikant Gupta of the area. Three labourers - Basharat, Bablu and Krishna Kumar - worked here,” he said.

Basharat and Bablu had left the warehouse to have lunch on Tuesday afternoon and had not returned when the incident took place.

Police said they were probing the cause of the explosion. A forensic team, bomb disposal squad and fire brigade had been deployed for investigation.