 Man blown to pieces in scrap warehouse blast - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Man blown to pieces in scrap warehouse blast

Man blown to pieces in scrap warehouse blast

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2024 05:50 AM IST

Eyewitnesses said the blast might have taken place after the worker cut an LPG cylinder into pieces, but this is yet to be confirmed by the police

LUCKNOW: A 34-year-old labourer was on Tuesday afternoon blown to pieces in an explosion at a scrap warehouse located in Lakdi Mohal locality under the Cantonment police station area. The deafening sound of the blast was heard in 3-km radius of the accident site, said police.

The blast site in Lakdi Mohal locality in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
The blast site in Lakdi Mohal locality in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses said the blast might have taken place after the worker cut an LPG cylinder into pieces, but this was yet to be confirmed by the police.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Half of the deceased’s body was inside a big box kept in the warehouse while the other half was protruding outside while touching the ground, said locals.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Kumar of Hardoi district, said Mangesh Kumar, chief fire officer, Lucknow.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the establishment is owned by one Laxmikant Gupta of the area. Three labourers - Basharat, Bablu and Krishna Kumar - worked here,” he said.

Basharat and Bablu had left the warehouse to have lunch on Tuesday afternoon and had not returned when the incident took place.

Police said they were probing the cause of the explosion. A forensic team, bomb disposal squad and fire brigade had been deployed for investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On