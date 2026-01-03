Man booked for urinating on Bada Imambara premises

Days after a video showing a man urinating at Bhool Bhulaiya inside the historic Bada Imambara went viral on social media, Lucknow police on Friday registered an FIR against an unidentified person, officials said. Efforts are underway to identify the individual and initiate further legal action, police said. (File)

The undated video, which has been widely circulated online over the past few days, shows a man relieving himself against a wall at Bhool Bhulaiya within the Bada Imambara complex, a site of religious, cultural and historical significance. The footage triggered widespread outrage, with users demanding strict action against the man for disrespecting a protected monument.

“Taking cognisance of the viral video, an FIR has been registered against an unknown accused at Chowk police station. Efforts are underway to identify the individual and initiate further legal action,” Chowk SHO Nagesh Upadhayay said.

Police said they were examining CCTV footage from the Imambara premises and nearby areas to establish the identity of the man seen in the video.

Habibul Hasan, superintendent of the Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT), which manages the Bada Imambara and other heritage structures in the area, said the trust had formally approached the police.

“We have submitted a complaint to the Chowk police station. Along with the police, we are also trying to identify the person responsible for this shameful act,” Hasan told HT.

Authorities said strict action would be taken once the accused was identified, stressing the need to protect heritage sites from vandalism and misuse.