Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi
Man jailed for 4 yrs, fined 1L in 1K bribe case

HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 04, 2024 05:10 AM IST

The accused, Akhinanand Singh, was found guilty of demanding a bribe of ₹1,000 from a complainant for processing the death certificate of his grandfather for life pension arrears amounting ₹7,150.

A Lucknow Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday sentenced a former postal assistant superintendent to four years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2013 bribery case.

The case was initiated by the CBI on March 6, 2013
The accused, Akhinanand Singh, was found guilty of demanding a bribe of 1,000 from a complainant for processing the death certificate of his grandfather for life pension arrears amounting 7,150. The court also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on Singh.

The case was initiated by the CBI on March 6, 2013, after Singh, then serving as assistant superintendent of the postal sub-division in Ghazipur, was caught red-handed accepting the bribe, the premier investigating agency stated in a press note. Following a thorough investigation, the CBI filed charges, and the court convicted Singh after trial.

In a separate case, two individuals involved in wildlife smuggling were sentenced to three years in prison by the same court. Fakire and Satish Kumar were found guilty of possessing five otter skins, an offense under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The two men were arrested in January 2011 at a railway station in Pilibhit after a CBI team intercepted them with the illegal wildlife goods. The CBI had registered the case in 2010, and after an investigation, charges were filed in March 2011. The court convicted the duo following the trial, sentencing them to three years in jail and imposing fines.

New Delhi
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
