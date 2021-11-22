Man kills nephew, injures another over property dispute in Prayagraj

A 34-year-old man died and his younger brother suffered injuries when their uncle allegedly opened fire on them after a scuffle over a land dispute in Semri village under Karchhana police in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj district on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak aka Vishnu Shukla and his brother as Vaibhav Shukla, 30. Superintendent of police (SP), crime, Satish Chandra said raids were carried out after the murder and the accused aka Neelkamal Shukla was arrested with the firearm used in the crime. An FIR was lodged against the accused on the complaint of the father of the deceased. A heavy force had been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

Reports said one Dinesh Shukla and his younger brother Neelkamal Shukla aka Neelu were locked in a dispute over a passage. At around 6am on Monday, the two families confronted each other after one of the children of Dinesh’s family relieved himself at the disputed spot.

Soon members of both the families clashed after a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Neelu took out his licensed single barrel gun and opened fire in which Dinesh Shukla’s sons Deepak and Vaibhav suffered bullet injuries. A police heavy force rushed to the scene on receiving the information and got the injured brothers admitted to SRN hospital where Deepak died during the treatment.