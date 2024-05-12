 Man knifed to death by relatives, others in full public view, says brother - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Man knifed to death by relatives, others in full public view, says brother

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 12, 2024 10:35 PM IST

Mohammed Zaid, who was in his 30s, was violently attacked him when he was coming out of a mosque on Saturday, his brother Faiz Alam said

An apparel graphic designer was allegedly stabbed to death by multiple men, many of whom were his relatives, in the Bhadeva locality of Bazaarkhla police station limits, police said on Sunday.

While the police were yet to make an arrest, an FIR had been registered and an investigation was underway, deputy commissioner of police (West) Durgesh Kumar said.
The motive of the attack, which took place in full public view on Saturday, was said to be a dispute over several bighas of land. Mohammed Zaid, who was in his 30s, was violently attacked him when he was coming out of a mosque on Saturday, his brother Faiz Alam said.

Zaid was allegedly stabbed with knives multiple times by Mohammed Karim aka Parvez, Mohamed Zubair, Taham, Mohamed Shahab, Mohamed Harish, Mustafa and three or four of their aides. All people named in the FIR are Zaid’s kin.

Zaid was visiting his in-laws at Bhadeva. Later, he went to a mosque to offer namaz. He was murdered soon after.

“Zaid was attacked as soon as he came out of the mosque. No passersby or locals dared to intervene. We rushed him to the KGMU Trauma Centre where he died,” Faiz told reporters.

He added that he, Zaid and their brother Aquil were attacked in a similar fashion by the same people in Chowk on September 15 last year. However, no police case was registered back then.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Man knifed to death by relatives, others in full public view, says brother

