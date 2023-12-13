Man loses 1 lakh in online reviewer job scam

A Lucknow man has lost ₹1,18,400 in a work-from-home job scam, police said. The fraudsters had approached him by promising to pay him ₹700-800 every day for writing reviews and giving ratings to hotels on Google Maps, they added. For representationKumar Shukla, a Para resident, in his police complaint on Tuesday said on October 30, he received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number offering him a part-time job. A woman told Shukla that he would be provided links for hotels and restaurants on Google Maps. He would then be paid for each comment.

Vivek Kumar Shukla, a Para resident, in his police complaint on Tuesday said on October 30, he received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number offering him a part-time job. A woman told Shukla that he would be provided links for hotels and restaurants on Google Maps. He would then be paid for each comment.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

While he was paid for initial tasks, and was promised ₹700 to 800 for completing 10-12 tasks every day, the fraudsters later asked him to send them an amount through UPI for better returns.

Shukla ended up depositing a total of ₹1,18,000 to the fraudsters’ account before realising that he was being taken for a ride, Para police said in a press note.

A case under section 66D of the IT Act was registered against the incident.