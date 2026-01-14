Man repeatedly run over as body remains unnoticed on foggy night in Muzaffarnagar

In the dead of a fog-choked winter night, a 26-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Purkazi-Laksar highway in Muzaffarnagar. His body remained unnoticed on the road for hours as speeding vehicles continued to pass over him until dawn revealed the horror. The body remained unnoticed on the road for hours as speeding vehicles continued to pass over him until dawn revealed the horror. (For representation)

Police said the mishap occurred around 1 am on Wednesday near Jhabarpur turn where an unidentified speeding vehicle struck Deepak Kumar’s motorcycle, killing him on the spot. Dense fog and near-zero visibility reduced the busy highway to a tunnel of shadows, leaving the young man’s body unnoticed on the road through the night.

According to a local police official, the deceased, son of Parmeshwar and a resident of Jindawala village under Bhopa police station limits, worked as a canteen employee at DS Pharma Group’s Chandan Farm. He was returning home after completing his late shift when tragedy struck. As heavy vehicles continued to ply the highway, Deepak’s body was repeatedly run over, officials said. By the time a police patrolling team spotted the remains early Wednesday morning, the body had been badly mutilated.

“It is painful to even imagine what happened to him,” said Amarjeet Singh, the victim’s cousin. “Because of the fog, no one noticed him. Vehicles kept passing over his body the entire night.” Only a month ago, Deepak had married Pooja, a Delhi resident,” he added.

He further said that the deceased was the sole breadwinner and had been making plans for a new life. The young bride was informed hours later that her husband had been found dead on the highway.

Police officials said the body was sent for the post-mortem examination after being discovered during the morning patrol. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, they said, adding CCTV footage from nearby highway stretches was being scanned.