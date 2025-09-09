Man shot dead in public glare in Jhansi

A 38-year-old man was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants on a busy stretch in Jhansi on Monday. Arvind Yadav was attacked when he was returning from a bank with his wife. (For representation)

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants intercepted the couple in the busy Bhojla area of Seepri Bazar and opened fire on Yadav before fleeing the scene brandishing pistols. The incident triggered panic in the crowded market.

Yadav was rushed to the medical college in a critical condition by police personnel who arrived shortly after the shooting. He was declared dead by doctors upon arrival.

His wife Sangeeta Yadav said, “We were returning from the bank when some men surrounded us and shot him,” she said. The police said Arvind’s elder brother too had been murdered.

Jhansi SSP BBTGS Murthy said preliminary investigations suggested old enmity as the motive behind the murder. “Some names have emerged during the initial probe. Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects,” he added.