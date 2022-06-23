Man slapped by mob for kissing wife in Saryu river, FIR lodged
LUCKNOW Days after a 30-year-old newly married man was beaten up by an angry mob for allegedly kissing his wife while taking a dip in river Sarya at Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya, the district police lodged an FIR against unidentified people taking cognizance of the viral video of the incident.
The video of the incident had gone viral on Tuesday, but the couple did not turn up to register complaint in the matter. A few locals said the incident took place on Tuesday while others said it happened 10 days ago.
The police took suo motu cognizance of the incident and sub-inspector DK Mishra, in-charge of Nayaghat police outpost, lodged an FIR against unidentified people under IPC sections 147 (for causing nuisance), 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (for insulting), said Devendra Pandey, inspector of Ayodhya Kotwali.
Another police official said the FIR stated that a video was received through social media in which a man was purportedly seen being beaten up by a group of people at Ram ki Paidi while taking a dip in Saryu river.
The video showed that the group objected to the man kissing his wife while taking a dip in the river. People said that such gestures in the open at religious places like Ayodhya would not be tolerated, he said. The official said the man was slapped multiple times while being dragged out of the river and his wife was also seen trying to rescue him.
However, the couple was not found anywhere here and it seemed they were had come from outside Ayodhya and had left the place after the incident. Efforts were on to track the couple and check the genuineness of the video, stated police. “People seen slapping the man would also be identified with the help of the video,” he added.
