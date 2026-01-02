Man-animal conflict: Forest dept neutralises ninth wolf in UP’s Bahraich

The forest department late on Thursday evening shot dead the ninth wolf in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, bringing temporary relief to villagers who had been living under constant fear due to repeated wolf sightings and attacks in the area. The operation was carried out in the Saryu riverbed under the Kaiserganj forest range after prolonged efforts to capture the animal alive failed. The operation was carried out under Kaiserganj forest range after prolonged efforts to capture the wolf alive failed. (For Representation)

According to officials, the department received information about the presence of a wolf in Bhirgu Purwa village of Manjhara Taukli gram panchayat. Acting swiftly, a combing team rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to prevent the animal from escaping into nearby human settlements.

Divisional forest officer Sundaresha, who has recently been transferred to Bahraich, said in a press release that the team attempted to capture the wolf by laying traps nearly four-kilometre inside the village. Continuous surveillance was maintained with the help of drones to track the animal’s movement and ensure public safety.

Despite getting entangled in the net, the wolf managed to escape, triggering a prolonged chase. After exhaustive efforts and considering the imminent threat to villagers, the shooters finally surrounded the animal and neutralised it. Its carcass was later recovered from the Saryu riverbed during night and sent to the range office for post-mortem examination, officials said.

With this, the total number of wolves killed in Bahraich district between September 28, 2025, and January 1, 2026 has risen to nine. The district has witnessed a spate of deadly wolf attacks over the past few months. Between September 9, 2025, and December 12, 2025, 13 people, including 11 children, lost their lives in wolf attacks, while around four dozen others—mostly children—were injured.

Given the gravity of the situation, the state government recently transferred former DFO Ram Singh Yadav. Meanwhile, locals of Bhirgu Purwa village expressed relief after the operation.