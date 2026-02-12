Manjha menace: Lucknow sees ninth incident in 9 days

LUCKNOW Despite a police crackdown on the use of banned Chinese manjha, the killer kite string struck again in Lucknow, this time near the Hahnemann crossing on Shaheed Path on Thursday afternoon – the ninth such incident in a span of nine days. While many of such cases go unreported, with victims often not lodging any complaint, the hospital authorities informed the police about the Thursday incident, after which a team from South Zone and East Zone of the Gomti Nagar police reached the hospital. (Pic for representation)

A 29-year-old woman, an MDS second year student, was travelling on her scooty when a sharp string slashed her forehead and right ear, causing multiple injuries.

The victim, Dr Surbhi, a resident of Gomti Nagar Extension, kept bleeding for 15-20 minutes with no immediate help before a Good Samaritan spotted her and took her to a hospital in Arjunganj. The woman told HT that the string reportedly struck her twice on the forehead despite wearing a helmet.

“The woman is safe and on rest,” said Dr Neeraj Mishra of Medihelp Hospital in Arjunganj area where the victim was undergoing treatment. “The injuries were through and through and so severe that her bone was exposed. She was given skin loss treatment sustaining multiple stitches,” he added.

ADCP (south) Vasanth Rallapalli said: “Our police team is present at the hospital.” While Gomti Nagar SHO BC Tiwari said: “We are looking into the matter as a team will be sent to the hospital and further legal processing will be initiated.”

Despite a ban on nylon kite string, the manjha menace has raised questions over enforcement and public safety.

Mohammad Shoaib, 33, a medical representative, died on February 4 after a sharp nylon kite string slit a vein in his neck while he was riding a motorcycle.

A day after the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that deaths caused by the sharp synthetic thread be treated on par with murder and ordered a statewide crackdown on its sale. Lucknow police subsequently launched a three-day drive to trace illegal storage and sale of the banned string.

On ⁠February 5, a power department employee suffered a deep neck injury in Gomti Nagar Extension while a retired Army man, riding along Shaheed Path, sustained severe cuts on his cheek and lips, requiring nearly 30 stitches.