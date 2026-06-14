Many NSUI activists detained in Lucknow during protest against paper leaks

Police on Sunday detained several office-bearers and workers of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, while one among them was injured when police used force to stop them from marching towards Jan Bhavan to protest against alleged NEET and other paper leaks. As the protestors climbed the barricades in an attempt to move forward, police used force to control them. (HT photo)

As NSUI activists marched from the Congress office towards the Jan Bhavan in the afternoon, they were stopped by heavy police barricading en route before they reached the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.

As the protestors climbed the barricades in an attempt to move forward, police used force to control them. “One activist lost consciousness during the scuffle and was admitted to Civil Hospital. Subsequently, the police detained the NSUI activists and took them to Eco Garden from where they were released late in the evening,” said Congress spokesperson CP Rai.

Vinod Jakhar, NSUI national president who also joined the protest, alleged that the BJP government in the state has completely failed to conduct competitive examinations successfully. “Deployment of massive police force clearly indicates that the government is gripped by fear. The government is shielding the paper mafias,” he further alleged.

Jakhar said NSUI office-bearers met the families who had lost their children due to the consequences of paper leaks. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has also shared the pain and sufferings of the affected families, said Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthy.

NSUI office-bearers demanded compensation for the families of the deceased students, a ban on the National Testing Agency and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.