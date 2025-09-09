Married woman set on fire by stalker and aides in Farrukhabad dies

KANPUR A 33-year-old married woman succumbed to burn injuries in Saifai medical university on Monday night after allegedly being set on fire by a stalker and his accomplices in Farrukhabad’s Kotwali area behind Ganeshpur School on September 6. The victim was accosted while she was on her way to purchase medicine, her father claimed. On a complaint filed by the victim’s father, the police registered a case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 191 (2) (unlawful assembly of five or more people with a shared criminal purpose) of the BNS. (Pic for representation)

Before dying, the victim, in a statement to her father, mentioned that she was surrounded by one Deepak of Nagla Jaitpur, along with five others. The youth, who had allegedly been stalking the victim for months, poured petrol on her and set her ablaze before fleeing.

Despite her injuries, she managed to ride her scooter to a private hospital. Given the severity of her burns, she was referred to the Lohia Hospital and subsequently to the medical university in Saifai, where she died during treatment. After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to her in-laws.

On a complaint filed by the victim’s father, the police registered a case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 191 (2) (unlawful assembly of five or more people with a shared criminal purpose) of the BNS. The FIR named one Deepak and five unidentified individuals. It was alleged that the accused used to pressurise the victim to speak to him over the phone.

The woman’s father said he was informed about the incident by a doctor. “My daughter was in a burnt state and writhing in pain. She told me that Deepak and five others had encircled her, poured petrol from a bottle and set her on fire,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Singh Chauhan of The Search Hospital confirmed that the woman arrived at his facility on her own. “She was badly burnt, with nearly two-thirds of her body scalded. I called her father using her phone to inform him,” he said.

DIG (Kanpur Range), Harish Chandra, said the police have CCTV footage of the victim riding to Dr Chauhan’s hospital and speaking to him. “In her conversation, she purportedly mentioned receiving burns while cooking food. An FIR of murder has been registered against six people and investigations are being conducted into all angles,” he said.