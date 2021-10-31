Married women in Lucknow can easily change address in voters list. Here’s how

Women in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, can now easily get their address mentioned on the voters list changed after their marriage, if they choose to live in their husband's house, reported Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan.

To make the voting process easier for them, they will now have an option of registering their new address, Lucknow’s district magistrate, who is also the district election officer, announced on Saturday.

According to the rule, married women will no longer need to go to their father's house to cast their vote. They have been given an option under which if the husband says that she is his wife in the form to amend her name, then the new address will be registered.

The district magistrate further said that the revised voter list will be published on January 5.

There are a total of 1526 polling stations and 4018 polling booths across the state capital, Lucknow. At present, there are 37,31,000 registered voters in Lucknow, including 19,94, 487 males, 17,36,507 females. At least 23,400 voters are in the age group of 18 to 19 years.

Special campaigns will also run for four days for the address revision programme. The first special campaign will be held on November 7, followed by another special campaign on November 13, 21 and 28.

People can also get their names registered in the voter list on the above-mentioned days.