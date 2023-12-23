Maruti to fund automation of five driving institutes in U.P.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, a leading passenger car manufacturing company, will fund automation of five of the 16 upcoming Driving Training and Testing Institutes (DTTIs) in Uttar Pradesh. (Sourced)

The company, according to the officials dealing with the subject, has signed an MoU with the transport department to fund the automation of the DTTIs under former’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. The company, they said, would fund all the remaining DTTIs too in the next financial year.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The Maruti Suzuki will provide us around ₹2.50 crore for the Ayodhya DTTI alone, that is expected to be operational by March 2024 with an investment of more than ₹8.56 crore,” said a senior transport department official.

The four other DTTIs the automation of which the Maruti will fund are Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Mathura.

“As per the MoU signed recently, the Maruti Suzuki will provide funds to the transport department for automation of testing tracks through video analytics-based cameras,” the official said.

The state government is setting up 16 DTTIs under the public sector in as many cities in the state with a view to producing skilled and trained drivers to curb road mishaps. “Barring the DDTI in Banda, construction of all other 15 institutes is ready,” he claimed.