close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Maruti to fund automation of five driving institutes in U.P.

Maruti to fund automation of five driving institutes in U.P.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 23, 2023 06:36 AM IST

The company, according to the officials dealing with the subject, has signed an MoU with the transport department to fund the automation of the DTTIs under former’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, a leading passenger car manufacturing company, will fund automation of five of the 16 upcoming Driving Training and Testing Institutes (DTTIs) in Uttar Pradesh.

(Sourced)
(Sourced)

The company, according to the officials dealing with the subject, has signed an MoU with the transport department to fund the automation of the DTTIs under former’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. The company, they said, would fund all the remaining DTTIs too in the next financial year.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The Maruti Suzuki will provide us around 2.50 crore for the Ayodhya DTTI alone, that is expected to be operational by March 2024 with an investment of more than 8.56 crore,” said a senior transport department official.

The four other DTTIs the automation of which the Maruti will fund are Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Mathura.

“As per the MoU signed recently, the Maruti Suzuki will provide funds to the transport department for automation of testing tracks through video analytics-based cameras,” the official said.

The state government is setting up 16 DTTIs under the public sector in as many cities in the state with a view to producing skilled and trained drivers to curb road mishaps. “Barring the DDTI in Banda, construction of all other 15 institutes is ready,” he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out