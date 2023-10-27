Mason’s murder: Two arrested, four at large

MEERUT Two out of the six people accused of the murder of a mason Irshad in Luhari village of Hapur district were arrested on Wednesday. A case under section 302 has been registered against the six accused, including an army man Manish who is a resident of Luhari village and was home on leave. (Pic for representation)

A case under section 302 has been registered against the six accused, including an army man Manish who is a resident of Luhari village and was home on leave. The others are Deepak, Dinesh, Yogesh, Gagan and Chhotu, as per police.

ASP of Hapur Rajkumar Agarwal said, “Raids are being conducted to nab the other accused” and added that Deepak and Manish had been taken into custody and evidence was being collected to verify Manish’s involvement in the incident.

As the victim and the accused belonged to different communities, tension prevailed in the village and heavy force was deployed to prevent any clash.

Agarwal said that some people were eating ‘Jalebi’ at a sweet shop in the village. Irshad arrived there with his friend on a motorcycle which banged the motorcycle of the other people. This led to a fight between them and Irshad was badly beaten.

He was taken to the community health centre in Garhmukteshwar where doctors declared him dead after examination.

However, it was being said in the village that Irshad constructed the house of Manish and had dues of ₹3 lakh pending. The discussion about payment led to an altercation.

The last rites of Irshad were performed in the village on Wednesday evening amid tight security and officials appealed to villagers to maintain peace.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!