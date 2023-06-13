Fluctuation, short circuit led to massive fire inside Lucknow house

Repeated power fluctuation followed by a short circuit led to a massive fire inside a house in LDA colony, in Krishna Nagar area of Lucknow, in the wee hours of Tuesday. Firemen at the scene of the fire in Krishna Nagar area of Lucknow, in the wee hours of Tuesday (Sourced)

According to house owner Rajeev Sahu due to severe fluctuation and low voltage, he was taking a stroll outside his house along with his family members around 3 am in the morning when they saw fire and smoke coming out of their house and immediately informed the fire station.

“As soon as we reached the site, we saw massive smoke, so we tried to throw water from behind the house and then we entered the house where we saw fire had started in the TV cabinet and had spread to several other items in the house,” said Sumit Pratap Singh, FSO, Sarojini Nagar Fire station, who reached with Dharam Pal Singh, FSO, Alambagh and his team of firefighters.

“The fire started due to a short circuit in the wire behind the wooden TV cabinet which was extinguished. There was no casualty,” the FSO added.

