Master plan for Lucknow traffic:Drone-based real-time traffic management on anvil

With the number of vehicles in the city and traffic going out of control, the ADG (L&O) has sought a master action plan to incorporate real-time monitoring for better management. Master plan for Lucknow traffic on the anvil (file)

ADG Law and Order, Amitabh Yash has suggested several traffic plans for the Lucknow Police Commissionerate, in a recently held seminar on ‘Road safety and challenges’.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Ensure maximum use of technical means for real-time monitoring of traffic operations and road jams. The traffic directorate should purchase 15 tethered drones (Tethered drone systems are ideal for static security positions where long-term surveillance is required.) and make them available to Lucknow Commissionerate and Ayodhya district so that real-time monitoring regarding traffic operations and road jams can be ensured,” said the ADG to the officials, including JCP (L&O) Upendra Kumar Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police Salmantaj Patil and other officials who were present at the seminar.

He has sought an action taken report (ATR) by April 22, 2024, from the officers concerned.

‘Identify hotspot for stunts, cancel DL’

With more and more people engaging in bike stunts and other vehicle stunts in the city, identifying its hot spots and establishing coordination with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the district administration was suggested.

Stunt activities are often carried out by vehicle riders in the morning hours, hence effective security/police arrangements are required at the identified hot spots with CCTV cameras, the ADG suggested.

He asked the officials to cancel the licence of the habitual offenders.

Form traffic mgmt unit of experts

The formation of a traffic management and road safety unit in the Lucknow Commissionerate was also suggested where experts from various fields like engineering, medicine, education, entrepreneurs, enforcement will be part of the unit.

An action plan for e-rickshaws should be made by establishing coordination with the other departments determining its zone-wise routes through colour coding.

Tethered drones and balloons to manage traffic were also suggested. The drone will have the capacity to capture the traffic mess from a height of 50 feet.

Shift bus stands, markets to city outskirts

Lucknow Commissionerate area has four bus stands, including Awadh Bus Stand, Charbagh, Lakhnag Bus Stand and Kaiserbagh, all of them are in the centre of the city. Shifting the bus stands and workshops to the outer areas of the city is needed by establishing proper coordination with the district administration and transport department.

The ADG also suggested shifting of the Transport Nagar to decongest Charbagh-Airport Road, also shifting of the weekly markets at Gauriganj and Banthra on the Lucknow-Kanpur Road away from the highway in coordination with the local administration and the Public Works Department.

Set up vending zone

An adequate vending zone should be set up as per the number of vendors listed with the municipal corporation. At present the estimated number of street vendors is 1.5 lakh, but only 11,000 vendor licences have been issued which is one reason for chaos on the roads.