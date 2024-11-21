Master Saleem and Nandesh Umap to headline Deshaj folk art event in Lucknow

The fourth edition of annual folk art event Deshaj will feature Punjabi folk artiste and playback singer Master Saleem, Marathi folk singer Nandesh Umap and other form of folk art from different part of India. The two-day event will be held at Lohia Park Amphitheatre on Friday evening. Master Saleem, Nandesh Umap and Malini Awasthi

This year’s theme is set around the forthcoming Mahakumbh, that will be held in Prayagraj from January next year. In the previous editions singers Usmaan Mir, Jasbir Jassi, Bastar Band and folk artistes from various parts of India performed.

“Around 80-90% of our performers are those who are very popular in their region but not known in this part of the world. After our organisation Son Chiraiya turned 10, we conceived this festival to showcase the popular but lesser-known folk art from our country,” says foundation’s secretary and folk artiste Malini Awasthi.

“This year we bring the ancient Garudan Parava folk dance from Kerala, folk theatre Bhaona from Assam which presents different Vishnu Avtaars. Here they will showcase Prahlad-Narshima katha, a part of Sultana Daku will be staged in form of Nautanki by Padma Shri Ram Dayal Sharma, Matki folk from Malwa (Madhya Pradesh), Phag from Haryana. Noted Marathi folk singer Nandesh Umap will do the finale performance in day two. Here he will stage the warrior tale,” she adds.

Master Saleem will perform Devi songs and Punjabi folk on day one.

“Another highlight of the event is that during the finale performances we will let the audience come near the stage and dance with the artistes. Last year, we had music lovers dancing to Lavni folk music in large numbers. Since the theme is Kumbh a group from Prayagraj will perform on the same. 50-member team, including children group, will perform Pai-Danda folk from Bundelkhand,” she adds.

Awasthi will also be performing during the two-day event which is open to the public.

Catch it live:

What: Deshaj, Season 4

Where: Lohia Park Amphitheatre, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

When: November 22-23, 4pm