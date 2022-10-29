Mathura court to hear Meena Masjid case on November 30

Agra : The court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura will hear the case related to Meena Masjid near Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi on November 30.

“The case was listed for Friday but the hearing could not take place. The court has now fixed November 30for hearing,” informed Dinesh Kumar Sharma, the Hindu petitioner in the case.

The opposite parties, including the Intezamia Committee of Meena Masjid and Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, are yet to appear in the case which was filed in September.

“We have also moved an application seeking stay on alleged construction at the spot where Meena Masjid exists. Beside this, an application has been moved seeking report about present status of property through court ameen (staff) after orders passed by the court,” said Dinesh Sharma.

To recall, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) treasurer Dinesh Sharma filed this petition in the court of civil judge (senior division) in Mathura seeking removal of “Meena Masjid” allegedly constructed on land belonging to the deity, Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj, on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi premises.

This is the second case filed by Dinesh Sharma, who has already filed a case (number 174 of 2021) seeking removal of the Shahi Eidgah mosque, adjacent to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi structure in Mathura. That case is also pending before the court of the civil judge (senior division) in Mathura.

In the fresh petition filed on September 12, Sharma appeared as petitioner number 2, claiming to be a devout follower of Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj (another name of Lord Krishna), who is petitioner number 1 in the case.

“I have filed the case in the capacity of a devotee and follower of Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj who owns land measuring 13.37 acre within Khasra No. 255 of Mathura Bangar (Mathura City) on which Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi is located,” Sharma said.

“Recently, on Janmashtami (August 19), I came across constructions being raised allegedly by the Intezamia Committee of Meena Masjid (defendant no. 2) in the name of Meena Masjid on land owned by Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj and no heed was paid to my request to stop it. Instead, the employees of the Intezamia Committee threatened me,” the petitioner said.

The petitioner has sought removal of the construction raised in the name of Meena Masjid near Vrindavan railway line at Deeg gate on land owned by the deity in Mathura.

In another case (revision filed in the court of district judge, Mathura by Hindu petitioner Mahendra Pratap Singh and others), hearing was adjourned to November 10, as the presiding officer was on leave, informed Tanveer Ahmed, counsel and secretary of Intezamia Committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque sharing the wall with Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura.

