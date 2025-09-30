Mathura man sentenced to 10 years for raping, cheating Dutch woman

The fast-track court for crime against women in Mathura on Monday sentenced Harendra Kumar, a local resident, to 10 years of imprisonment for raping and cheating a foreign national. His mother, Leela Devi, also known as Neelam, 70, was convicted for colluding with her son in cheating and forgery. His 70-year-old mother was convicted for colluding with him in cheating and forgery. (For representation)

Additional sessions judge Sushil Kumar passed the order after convicting both accused on September 22. Harendra Kumar was convicted under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of documents), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Leela Devi was held guilty under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B.

Other accused, including Harendra’s father Vikram Singh and his wife Mamta Raghav, are absconding, and the court noted that their trial would be conducted separately.

According to the court order, the victim, a divorced woman from Holland who had travelled to India seeking spiritual peace, first met Harendra in 2009 in Mathura. Harendra claimed he was a private bank employee well-versed in spiritual knowledge. Over time, the victim confided that she was divorced and wished to spend her life serving God. Harendra allowed the victim to meet his family members, including parents and wife. However, he told her that Mamta was his sister-in-law (brother’s wife) and had two children. The family members verified his false claims to the victim.

The accused further convinced the victim of a future marriage, despite her reluctance due to age differences, claiming spiritual justifications to gain her trust. In 2011, Harendra travelled to Holland, where he met the victim’s parents and presented himself as their son-in-law. Over the course of 15 visits to India, the victim was repeatedly deceived into trusting Harendra. She was cheated of over one lakh euros (approximately ₹80 lakh) and manipulated into transferring property documents in Mathura through forged sale deeds. Harendra also obtained her ATM and created fraudulent documents claiming ownership of land.

The deception continued until the victim discovered the fraud, demanded her money back, and was threatened with dire consequences.

The victim filed an FIR at Govind Nagar police station in Mathura in 2018 and her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC. A charge sheet was filed against Harendra Kumar, his parents, and others involved in the fraud.

The court noted that the case “harmed India’s reputation as a nation where values and ethics are held in high esteem.” The court also noted that Leela Devi was motivated by maternal affection and did not personally benefit from the crime but still held her accountable for signing forged documents and colluding in the scheme.

The court sentenced Harendra Kumar to five years in jail and ₹50,000 penalty under Section 420 of IPC, 10 years in jail and ₹2 lakh under Section 467, five years in jail and ₹1-lakh penalty under Section 468, 10 years in jail and ₹2-lakh penalty under Section 471, 10 years in jail for rape, two years in jail and a penalty of ₹20,000 for criminal intimidation, and 10 years in jail and ₹2-lakh penalty under Section 120B of IPC.

Leela Devi was also sentenced to five-year imprisonment and a penalty of ₹1.90 lakh. The court directed that half the penalty amount be paid to the victim.